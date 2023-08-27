Sunday, August 27, 2023 – A female cab driver is nursing injuries after she was attacked by a Nigerian man suspected to be a thug in Mlolongo.

The suspect hailed the cab disguised as a passenger and as the driver was ferrying him, he attacked her and hit her head with a broken soda bottle and a stone.

A tussle ensued and in the process, the car landed in a ditch, attracting the attention of the members of the public.

The cab driver was rescued and the man beaten to a pulp.

It is suspected that he wanted to steal the car.

The cab driver’s daughter highlighted the unfortunate incident on Twitter.     

