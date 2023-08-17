Thursday, August 17, 2023 – A police officer based in Nyatike Migori county has been missing for weeks.

The missing police officer identified as Alfred Kandagor called his wife last month on July 17 before he disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Efforts to trace him have been futile since then.

His phones have been switched off and so far, there are no clues on his whereabouts.

His photos were circulated online and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts urged to reach out to his family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.