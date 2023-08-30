Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – A suspected thief has been exposed after he was caught on CCTV trying to break into a home in Ngong.

In the CCTV footage, the middle-aged man in a green hoodie, who is believed to be a notorious burglar, can be seen trying to ensure his face is obscured from the cameras at the gate of a compound in Ngong.

He scales the gate wall before he tries to tamper with the angle of the camera, which he misses and falls with a thud.

On a second attempt, the man tried his luck at vandalizing the camera, but his hood fell off before he could do so, leaving him exposed for all to see.

According to the CCTV footage’s time stamp, the events were recorded on Friday at 2:43 am.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.