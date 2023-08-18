Friday, August 18, 2023 – A disgruntled customer has taken to social media to air his grievances after he was sold a chicken filled with maggots at Chicken Inn – a popular fast-food restaurant.

The chicken was nicely packaged but when he reached home, he realized that it was filled with maggots.

He zoomed in the maggot-infested chicken and posted the video on social media after the management of the restaurant where he bought the chicken refused to respond to his complaints.

This is not the first time that the restaurant is being exposed on social media for selling rotten food to customers.

The management maximizes on profits at the expense of customers’ health.

Watch the video.

