Thursday, August 31, 2023 – According to word on the streets, a former politician who was among the CAS nominees is battling depression after the posts were overturned by the court.

He had hoped that the posts would have been upheld by the courts to give him some financial breather.

His blood sugar levels have been troubling him for months, following his dwindling financial fortunes.

A few days ago, a fundraiser was held on a WhatsApp group to raise money to take him to hospital after his health deteriorated.

Who is this?

The Kenyan DAILY POST.