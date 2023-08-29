Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – A lady went live on TikTok and shamelessly displayed her flesh to the viewers while semi-naked.

She begged for gifts from the viewers as she enticed them with her flesh and threatened to block anyone who criticized her.

Over 1,500 people watched her live as she got naughty.

TikTok is embroiled in controversy related to explicit content on the platform.

It is currently the most popular social network in the world and its users will do anything to attract viewers and get gifts which are converted into money.

Last week, President Ruto spoke to TikTok CEO and agreed to moderate content on its app in Kenya, after parliament received a petition to ban the popular video-sharing platform.

