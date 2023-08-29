Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will be among the first casualties to be affected if the ongoing talks between the opposition and the government at the Bomas of Kenya succeed.

According to impeccable sources privy to the talks, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi will gain more powers if his office is entrenched in the constitution.

The source stated that establishing the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary would grant the holder specific powers and functions, potentially elevating the office above that of Deputy President, which lacks specific outlined roles aside from being the principal assistant to the President and first in line of succession.

The source said the Deputy President is opposing the talks because he knows he will be the first casualty of the talks since he will no longer be the second in command in the country.

Gachagua is on record saying he is not supporting the talks between the opposition and the government which he described as a total waste of time.

