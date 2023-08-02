Wednesday, 2 August 2023 – A young lady has sparked reactions after she exchanged vows with an elderly mzungu, who is old enough to be her grandfather.

They tied the knot in an invite-only wedding attended by friends and close family members.

The pretty lady, who is in her twenties, looked angelic in a figure-hugging wedding gown while her elderly lover was dressed in a casual African outfit.

Social media users who reacted to the wedding video cast doubt on whether their love is genuine.

Some people alleged that the lady got married to the white man to get a share of his inheritance.

“We hustle in different ways, more bags to your hustle,’’ a social media user reacted.

“The power of money,” another user added.

See a video of the couple and reactions from Netizens.

