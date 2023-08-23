Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – An elderly man escaped death by a whisker after he was caught pants down with a young girl at a lodging in Eldama Ravine town.

The 70-year-old man was busy having fun with the girl in the lodging when an angry mob stormed in after getting wind of their escapades.

They accosted him and subjected him to mob justice before police came to his rescue.

He was taken to Eldama Ravine Subcounty Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Police said they will establish the age of the young girl before taking the necessary legal action.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.