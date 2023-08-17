Thursday, August 17, 2023 – A middle-aged man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of killing his 17-year-old girlfriend.

It is alleged that an argument between the couple ensued as they were walking in the village and in the process, the accused picked up a rock and hit his girlfriend several times.

Unfortunately, the lady died on the spot.

The accused called the police and surrendered after noticing what he had done.

He was arrested and charged in court, where he was found guilty and sentenced.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.