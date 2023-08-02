Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – A 23-year-old lady has been charged with defilement after she was caught in bed with a 16-year-old high school student at his mother’s home in Embakasi, Nairobi.

The suspect, Damaris Kerubo, is accused of defiling the minor on various dates between April and July this year.

In the first incident, Kerubo was caught by a neighbour red-handed with the minor at his mother’s house.

The neighbour had gone to collect her house keys.

The same neighbour caught the lady again with the boy in her house and informed his mother.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to the lady’s arrest.

When interrogated by police, the student said he made an advance towards the suspect at his mother’s grocery and she agreed to be his girlfriend.

They had been dating since April.

His mother had tried to warn the suspect to leave her son alone but she ignored her.

Kerubo denied the charges before Makadara Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi.

She was released on a bond of Ksh 200,000 with a surety of the same amount.

