Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has melted hearts after he moved to change the life of a widow who watched his son die through a police bullet during the Azimio protests.

Raila, along with his Azimio co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka, displayed a compassionate gesture by securing a title deed and constructing a house for the widow.

In a statement, it was revealed that the Opposition leader had been deeply moved by the widow’s enduring hardships.

Her plight began when she lost her husband back in 2014, which led to her being forcefully evicted from her land in Emali Town, Makueni, by her in-laws.

Subsequently, she had to raise her son, Brian Malika Mwendwa, in a cramped single-room house.

Malika was reportedly shot dead during the Azimio protests while in the company of her mother in their yard.

“At close quarters, a pistol was fired, futilely, Brian grasped his entrails, fell, and breathed his last.

“His mother, filled with anguish, wept over his lifeless form.

“Azimio, led by Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, secured titled land, erecting a dwelling for Brian’s mother,” read the statement in part.

“While Brian’s life is irreplaceable, together, we can demand retribution from the errant officer and superiors for their misdeeds.”

The deceased was reportedly shot dead on July 12, 2023.

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo also promised to procure a stall for the widow and allow her to trade for a year without footing rental charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST