Monday, August 28, 2023 – A poll conducted by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has shown that 84 percent of Kenyans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.

The BBC had carried a poll in East Africa, South Africa, and West African countries where the London-based media house had asked citizens to state whether their countries were heading in the right or wrong direction.

In Rwanda, 60 percent of the citizens said their country was heading in the right direction while only 40 percent stated that Paul Kagame’s administration was taking the country in the wrong direction.

However, in Kenya, 84 percent said President William Ruto is taking the country to the dogs, while only 16 percent said the Son from Kamagut is taking the country in the right direction.

In Nigeria, 95 percent said the country is heading in the wrong direction while only 5 percent stated the country is headed in the right direction.

Here is a graph of the BBC poll that should be a warning to President Ruto and other African heads of state.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.