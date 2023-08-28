Monday, August 28, 2023 – A former social studies teacher arrested earlier this week for threatening to shoot former US president, Donald Trump and his son Barron, 17, has now been accused of previously stalking the teenager at his high school.

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, was arrested Monday morning, August 21 in Chicago on a charge of transmitting threats to kill or injure – months after she traveled to Florida to allegedly stalk the former president’s youngest son.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Police in Palm Beach questioned the teacher outside the Oxbridge Academy in March, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.

Florida prosecutors asked that Fiorenzia be held without bond during her hearing on Wednesday, arguing that she had an encounter with a sheriff that showed ‘these are not idle threats from a behind a keyboard.’

Fiorenza, who lives in Plainfield, Illinois, had several outburst during the hearing, shaking her head repeatedly and then addressing the judge while her attorney pleaded with her to stop.

‘I have been contacting the school for years trying to get them to follow mandated reporting protocol,’ she said. ‘People are not trained in the technology involved… I was going to pass out flyers to parents warning them before school started because no one was listening to me.’

She also claimed Donald Trump is the leader of a pedophile ring and that the government followed her former students in Chicago and used ‘remote sexual stimulation’ on them.

A security guard at Barron’s prestigious school called 911 on March 7 to report a woman named ‘Tracy’ was asking about Barron Trump. The guard told police she was a ‘known stalker of a high-profile student.’

Fiorenza told a deputy at the scene she wanted to speak to the school’s headmaster because she had ‘conducted her own investigation’ into whether Barron was at the school.

The teacher was issued a warning for trespassing and was allowed to leave the property. Later that day, Secret Service agents found her at a nearby gas station and drove her to her hotel.

She had previously harassed people at the school, making a string of calls in October claiming that officials ‘were not following protocol’ at Barron’s school, per police records.

She also claimed Donald Trump is the leader of a pedophile ring and that the government followed her former students in Chicago and used ‘remote sexual stimulation’ on them

In May, Fiorenza allegedly emailed the school’s headmaster, writing: ‘I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Baron Trump (sic) straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!’

Fiorenza allegedly wrote a similar email on June 5, saying she would ‘slam a bullet’ into Barron Trump ‘with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!,’ according to the affidavit submitted by a U.S. Secret Service agent.

That same month after her emails, a Secret Service agent met with Fiorenza in Chicago, where Fiorenza reportedly confirmed she wrote and sent the emails.

On Wednesday hearing, prosecutors said Fiorenza poses a ‘real danger.’ They acknowledged mental health issues could be at play but said the community can’t be guaranteed safety if she’s released on bond.

They said Fiorenza has also sent other correspondence to government officials and celebrities claiming she was being attacked by ‘bad actors.’

She was reportedly trying to ‘reach people who worked in White House’ as far back as 2018.

Her court-appointed lawyer Daniel Hesler has said ‘There is nothing suggesting she is actually an aggressive person.’

He added that Fiorenza said ‘psychotronic weapons are communicating directly into her head and she’s just trying to stop it.’

‘She would never actually get close to Barron Trump because she’s afraid of him… This is all a little wacky but it doesn’t say that she’s a danger.’

As her lawyer spoke, Fiorenza objected, shouting: ‘I have a master’s degree in psychology. I am not delusional!’