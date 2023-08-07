Monday, August 7, 2023 – Seasoned media personality and former BBC reporter, Ciru Muriuki, has revealed that she has tried looking for love on Tinder, a popular dating app.

She made the revelations while appearing for an interview on the Iko Nini podcast hosted by Mwafreeka.

Ciku said she had a 3-month stint on Tinder.

She met a charming man from Burkina Faso, whom she described as very handsome.

At first, she was skeptical about his authenticity.

She thought he was using fake photos to prey on ladies on the popular dating app.

After engaging in a conversation for quite some time, they planned for a date.

To her surprise, the man was genuine as he appeared as he did in the photos on his Tinder profile.

However, she came to find out later that he was already married.

“I was on Tinder for three months.

“I even went on a date with a man from Burkina Faso, he was so handsome I even thought he was catfishing me.

“But when we met I realized he was the same person I had seen in photos.

“I later came to learn that he was married,” she revealed during the candid interview.

Ciru Muriuki is yet to get a husband despite her advanced age.

She turned 41 years old in April this year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.