Friday, August 25, 2023 – A middle school teacher in Queens, New York was arrested Tuesday, August 22 for allegedly raping and sexually abusing a 14-year-old student, police said.

Melissa Rockensies, a 33-year-old teacher at Corona Arts and Sciences Academy, was arrested over the allegations around 10:30 a.m. in Queens.

Rockensies was charged with rape, criminal sexual act and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old, the NYPD said.

A DOE spokesperson reportedly said Rockensies, who earned about $85,000 last year, was reassigned from the school pending the outcome of her case.

“This alleged behavior is extremely concerning and wholly unacceptable,” the spokesperson said in a statement to local outlet QNS, adding if Rockensies is convicted, the DOE will terminate her employment.

Ironically, an October 2021 post shared on a Facebook page allegedly belonging to Rockensies highlighted how to help “kids understand consent.”

Part of the post advised adults to ask if a child would like to give a relative a hug, rather than demanding that they hug their relative.

It also advised parents to make it clear to their children that they should not keep secrets from their family.