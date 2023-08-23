Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – A 23-year-old Turkish social media influencer and motorbiking enthusiast, Burak Can Tas, has tragically died in a freak motorcycle accident just weeks before he was slated to get married.

His heartbroken fiance, Yaren Kara, confirmed the motorcyclist’s death in a moving statement on Instagram on Monday, August 21.

“I am thankful for every day that I spend with you, my love,” she wrote in the heartrending post.

“My one and only whom I will miss so much. May God host you in the most beautiful corner of Jannah. I love you so so so much my life partner.” she added

According to local media, the tragedy occurred earlier this month while Tas was riding his motorcycle in Aldana.

He reportedly hit a dog in the road, which caused him to lose control and go flying off the vehicle.

Paramedics subsequently arrived and transported the Turk to the hospital, but he died due to his injuries.

The tragedy came around a month after he had proposed to Kara, a fellow motorbike buff, with the wedding slated for the coming weeks.

Tas posted the nuptial announcement to Instagram on July 3.

“The year 2022 orchestrated its last surprise, leading me to you,” he wrote, per the Mirror.

“Until now, I didn’t understand the concept of love or being loved. That, I learned from you, my love.”

The influencer added, “I am grateful to you for always keeping the good in me alive and for never leaving your hands. I am ready to walk/drive any road with you for the rest of my life. I love you so much my heart.