Sunday, August 27, 2023 – The Spartanburg Police Department in North Carolina has arrested a 21-year-old woman, Ny’keira Ty’shae Allen, and her boyfriend, Tereike Da’shaun Woods, for allegedly stabbing her uncle to death.

The police in a statement on Thursday, August 24, 2023, said they responded to Fisher Avenue at around 1:20 a.m., on August 13, after someone reported that multiple people had been stabbed during an altercation.

According to officers, when they got to the scene, they found a man lying on the ground suffering from stab wounds. Officers stated that the man was taken to the hospital but later passed away from his injuries.

Officers said witnesses at the scene told them the incident started as an argument between a woman and her uncle, James Anderson. Witnesses said the woman then called her boyfriend, who came over and reportedly continued the altercation, which escalated and ended in her uncle being stabbed.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 32-year-old James Anderson from Spartanburg.

“On August 13, 2023, around 1:20 a.m., officers from the Spartanburg Police Department responded to 106 Fisher Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Officers were notified that several people had been stabbed during an altercation,” police say.

“When officers arrived, they were advised the initial incident started between a female and her uncle, The female then notified her boyfriend, who later responded to 106 Fisher Avenue to confront the uncle

“A verbal disagreement escalated into a physical altercation between all parties. Upon officers’ arrival, they located a black male lying on the ground across the street from 106 Fisher Avenue suffering from stab wounds

“Officers noticed blood in the roadway and immediately began rendering aid to the male who was obviously having difficulty breathing. Spartanburg EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital for medical treatment

“Unfortunately, the victim (Uncle), James Anderson (DOB 1/10/1991) of 106 Fisher Avenue, died as a result of his injuries at the hospital.

“On August 23, 2023, the victim’s niece, and her boyfriend were arrested for their involvement in the incident. Ms. Ny’keira Ty’shae Allen, DOB 01/29/2002, of 106 Fisher Avenue, Spartanburg, was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Mr. Tereike Da’shaun Woods, DOB 09/17/1997, of Greenville, South Carolina, was also arrested and charged with Murder.