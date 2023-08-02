Monday, August 14, 2023 – Two young men have been arrested for allegedly gang raping a 15-year-old girl.

The suspects were arrested by men of the State Community Policing/Vigilant group on Friday, August 11, 2023.

They gang-raped the teenager identified simply as Miss A from Arongwa in Osisioma Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects identified as Eze Ebere from Arongwa in Osisioma LGA and Precious Chiamaka of Umuagu Omoba in Isiala Ngwa South, have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further investigations and prosecution.

See their photos