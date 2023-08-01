1xBet hyper bonus gives you the opportunity to remain in profit!

Accumulator bets become even more interesting with an unlimited 1xBet promo! Hyper bonus is an additional win for each successful accumulator bet. The name itself suggests that players can count on an increased bonus of up to 250% by fulfilling a few simple conditions.

Terms and conditions

To claim the Hyper bonus, you need to be a 1xBet client. After registration or authorization, your first and last name, residence country, verified phone number, and e-mail should be indicated. Then, in your personal account, you must agree to participate in promos – to do this, go to the “Account Settings” section and select the “Participation in bonus promotions” option. After checking all the information, click the “Participate” button on the promotion page.

How to get a Hyper bonus?

Place an accumulator bet of 4 events with a minimum odds of 1.2 and collect bonus rewards in the form of interest. The minimum win for the accumulator is 137 KES. The more events are in the accumulator, the larger the prize. For example, with 4 events, the bonus will be 5%, with 10 events – up to 40%, and with 50 correctly guessed results, the bonus will increase to 1000%. Sign up and learn more about the 1xBet promo!