Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – A 15-year-old girl was left with traumatic genital injury after she was repeatedly raped by four men. A Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, August 3, 2023, remanded the four suspects, Amarachi Nwodo, 39, David Ajuka, 22, Chima Uwandu, 43, and Osinachi Okoro, 22, to a correctional centre.

A journalist, Chidiebube Okeoma, who confirmed the latest development, said her private parts are badly damaged and already decaying.

According to him, the minor was admitted to a Specialist General Hospital and has been booked for more examinations, laboratory tests and will see surgeons on Monday, August 7.

“What a day! I just drove out of the Umuguma Specialists General hospital, now, having taken the minor who was repeatedly defiled by four men to the hospital. It was marathon engagements for me today running from the Emergency Unit, to the pharmaceutical department to the accounts office back and forth.

Though her case is very delicate but she has been booked for more examinations and laboratory tests tomorrow and to see surgeons on Monday. Though her private part is badly damaged but I believe that God will see her through.

Before leaving, I took her mother to a supermarket to get her provisions, food and toiletries. Special thanks to Dr Uche Ewelike and Chizitere Ahubelem for your concerns. God bless you. Please let us join hands to save this girl’s life,” he wrote.

In an update on Saturday, August 5, he confirmed

“Today, I spent the whole day at Umuguma Specialists General hospital at Umuguma in Owerri and we had all the medical tests sanctioned by the medical doctors carried out for the 15- year- old girl repeatedly defiled by four men

“The results are expected to come out later today and tomorrow. She is billed to meet with the consultant surgeons on Monday at noon. We were advised to pray that her private part which is already decaying is not cancerous. For me it is a day well spent in service of God and humanity. I will be back at the hospital on Monday to meet with the surgeons on the way out. Let us keep praying for her. You can assist the poor child with what ever you have.

This is her mother’s phone number: 08069123106. This girl will not die. We can do it. God bless you,”