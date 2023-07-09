Sunday July 8, 2023 – Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk has thrown a shade at Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg after he launched Twitter rival app, Threads.

Elon Musk bought Twitter in April 2022, for 44 Billion dollars. However, Zuckerberg on July 6, launched Threads which is similar to Twitter, and has amassed a massive 96million users as of the time of filing this report.

Elon and his team aren’t backing down though, as they threatened to sue Meta for “copying” Twitter.

Taking to Twitter days after Threads was introduced to the world, Elon referred to Zuckerberg as a “Cuck.”

“Zuck is a Cuck” he wrote on Sunday, July 9.