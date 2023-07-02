Sunday July 2, 2023 – German bodybuilder and YouTube influencer, Jo Lindner has died at the age of 30 after a sudden aneurysm.

Jo, known online as “Joesthetics”, passed away after suffering from mystery neck pain, his grieving partner Nicha said.

Nicha posted on Instagram: “He was in my arms… than this is just happening too fast… 3 days ago he kept said that he had pain in his neck … we didn’t really realise it until it was too late.

“If your guys were to know him like I do… he is the most amazing and incredible person in this world.”

Nicha went on to share touching photos taken of the couple before his tragic death.

Weeks earlier, Jo said he had feared over-training would give him a heart attack due to his rare muscular condition.

Jo suffered from rippling muscle disease, where muscles are unusually sensitive to movement or pressure.

Earlier in June, in an interview for an episode of fellow YouTuber Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk, he spoke about having rippling muscle disease, a condition in which muscles are unusually sensitive to movement or pressure.

He said: “The heart is also a muscle, that’s my biggest concern that what if I get such a bad cramp that my heart gets a cramp.”

Paying tribute on Instagram, Nicha shared several photographs and videos, and said she was with him when he fell ill.

“He was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast,” she wrote, before going on to say he had complained of neck pain in the few days prior to his death.

She described Lindner as “sweet”, “strong” and an “amazing and incredible person in this world”.

Nicha added: “And he is the believer in EVERYONE… specially ME he believes in me that I could be better and be someone in this world.”

She finished her tribute by asking fans to “please remember him as Joesthetics”.

Lindner’s friend and fellow bodybuilder Noel Deyzel also paid tribute, sharing a photo of the pair together and writing: “Rest in peace Jo. I love you man.”