Sunday July 2, 2023 – A young woman, who is the vice president of a Russian bank plunged to her death from her 11th-floor apartment window in Moscow, marking yet another mysterious falling death in the country.

Kristina Baikova, the 28-year-old VP of Loko-Bank, fell from her window on June 23 and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Baza Telegram channel.

The bank executive was with a 34-year-old male friend named Andrei at the time of her fatal fall, Baza reported.

The man said he was invited by Baikova to her Khodynsky Boulevard apartment for drinks and that she had gone out onto her balcony before she tumbled to the ground below.

Baikova is the latest Russian executive to have died after falling from a building window in what has become a suspicious trend.

Dan Rapoport, a well-known president Putin critic who was exiled from Russia, was found dead after plunging from his Washington DC luxury apartment building last August in what some had suggested was a suicide — claims his wife refuted.

Weeks later, Russian oil giant Lukoil chair Ravil Maganov fell from a six-floor window at a hospital in Moscow and died. Before his death, Lukoil had been vocal about its criticism of Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Euro Weekly News.