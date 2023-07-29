Saturday, July 29, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was among those who attended former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s event to commemorate Azimo protesters who were killed by President William Ruto’s government.

However, Uhuru did not address the audience, despite attracting nationwide attention with his unannounced arrival.

All eyes were on Kenyatta, who had accused the government of a witch-hunt in a televised interview.

However, the former head of state strategically took a back seat in what analysts perceive as a strategic plan to keep the nation guessing his next course of action.

Speaking after the event, embattled Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni stated that the Opposition leaders collectively agreed to allow Uhuru to maintain his silence at the event held at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka Command Center in Karen, Nairobi.

He elaborated that the ceremony was dedicated to mourning the loss of protesters who they claimed were injured by the police or succumbed to their brutality.

Kioni, the former Ndaragwa MP, indicated that the joint statement Wiper Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, read represented their collective views and stance on Azimio protests, excessive force meted on protesters, and the way forward.

Uhuru made an impromptu appearance at the Friday memorial service, marking his return to Azimio public events after several months of absence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST