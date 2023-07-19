Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s political endeavors entered unchartered waters when President William Ruto’s administration withdrew his security in the wake of heightened protests.

Raila, who is legally entitled to specialised police protection round the clock, had his security withdrawn after the government took drastic action to rein in opposition leaders who have persisted with staging mass protests despite threats from President William Ruto and senior government officials.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua confirmed that the anti-government demos would go on as planned despite the withdrawal of state security attached to opposition politicians.

Security analysts weighed in on the matter and outlined various options which the former Prime Minister could explore in order to remain safe even during the protests.

Dr. Mustafa Ali emphasised that Raila is currently under the protection of his competent private security personnel, a typical alternative for prominent individuals who no longer receive government security.

Ali stated that Raila can take advantage of the different services offered by private security firms including surveillance, communication monitoring, and armed guard services.

However, Dr. Ali also advised Raila to consider boosting the existing personal private security with experienced individuals who have previously worked at the highest level in the government.

Separately, another Security Analyst, Weke Okello, who is a retired police officer, explained that the withdrawal of Raila’s security is only meant to scare Azimio and read the mood of the nation.

Weke advised Raila to consider setting up different levels of protection, especially in public places.

He noted that the ODM Party Leader should even avoid risk-prone areas in the meantime up until when he will be sure of his safety.

