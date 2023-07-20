Thursday, July 20, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has reacted to Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Antony Muheria, who told President William Ruto to be sensitive to the plight of Kenyans and end the ongoing demonstrations by Raila Odinga and his allies.

Speaking in Kericho County yesterday, Inchun’wah asked Muheria to speak to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for the sake of the nation.

According to Ichung’wah, Uhuru is the instigator of the Azimio anti-government demonstrations and wants a share of power in the Kenya Kwanza government.

“I want to ask Archbishop Muheria because retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is your friend.

“If you want peace to prevail in our country speak to your brother, your friend, and your parishioner Uhuru Kenyatta because he is the instigator of all this violence including the schemes to hurt our children and use them as human shields so that they can negotiate for shared power in the Kenya Kwanza government,” said Ichung’wah.

This comes a day after Archbishop Muheria called out President William Ruto, labeling his style of leadership as “arrogant and imposing”.

Speaking in an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday, Bishop Muheria said the government ought to listen to the needs of ordinary citizens.

“Leadership needs to be humane, empathetic, compassionate. Currently, the leader is rough, insulting, arrogant, and imposing,” he said.

The Nyeri Archbishop went on to say the country is heading in the wrong direction with the current style of leadership.

He also urged the president to be sensitive to the plight of Kenyans and repeal the Finance Act to end the demonstrations by Azimio.

