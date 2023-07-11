Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – The new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Dr. Andrew Mulwa has said he has initiated major reforms at the institution that will make Kenyans happy with the role the agency plays.

From the “COVID-19 millionaires” in 2020 to the recent Global Fund scandal, KEMSA has enjoyed bad publicity, raising concerns even beyond the borders.

Speaking on Tuesday, Dr. Mulwa pledged to transform the institution and ensure public money is well utilized.

We have been working on a transformational agenda to place KEMSA where it is supposed to be,” Dr. Mulwa said

“We have developed a strategic plan which will be implemented fully to ensure the place is changed completely.” Dr Mulwa added.

The CEO who joined the authority from the Ministry of Health said he is committed to ensuring KEMSA serves its purpose effectively in the purchase of drugs for counties and public hospitals across the country.

“Just give us 12 months and you will see a different KEMSA because we have mapped out all the challenges and opportunities in place to turn around this place,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.