Monday, January 24, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has warned against what he termed as a scheme by security agencies to plant weapons and drugs in the residences and cars of Azimio politicians.

In a social media post on Monday, Saboti Member of Parliament, Caleb Amisi, alleged that he had information that more opposition MPs will be arrested in the coming days.

According to Amisi, those arrested will be charged with drug trafficking and being in possession of dangerous weapons.

”I hear the only weapon left is to arrest some vocal Azimio MPs, plant drugs, weed, cocaine, rifles, and all manner of weapons in cars for a case against them,” the MP claimed on Twitter.

Amisi, however, warned that the schemes, which he said are aimed at intimidating and harassing critics to toe the line, will hit a cropper.

The MP said the push by Azimio supporters to hold the government to account is unstoppable and will succeed in the fullness of time.

”Just be aware that a generation has arisen, which will shape the cause of history. Intimidation is a word in the dictionary.

“You will regret your actions very soon,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.