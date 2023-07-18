Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Controversial singer, Speed Darlington has placed a curse on a club goer who took girls he wanted to be with home.

In the new video he shared, Speed Darlington noted that there were three girls in his section at the night club and he wanted to go home with two of them, however his acclaimed “rival” took three of them home.

Speed Darlington who placed curses of suffering on the club goer for making him sleep alone, said his acclaimed rival will one day ask if it’s because of women he placed such curse on him.

He added that he hates Igbo men who snatch women from him.

Watch the video below