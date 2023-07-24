Monday, July 24, 2023 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has weighed in on the government’s tough handling of protestors across the country.

Taking to his social media account, the tough-talking veteran lawyer, without mentioning names, suggested that President William Ruto will one day fall.

This comes as the Opposition accused police of using excessive force in handling participants of anti-government protests called by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

According to Orengo, Ruto is being ruthless with anti-government protestors.

“The monolithic, militaristic, despotic and oppressive state is back in its full ‘glory’(ugliness).

“The good news is that even where dictatorships are entrenched, they eventually fall like rotten fruit from a tree as the Vietnamese said.

“Humanity has no room for fascism and tyranny,” said Orengo through his official Twitter handle.

Orengo argued that while the Kenyan Constitution guarantees everyone the right to picket, the government has been handling protesters like criminals instead of ensuring they protest peacefully.

President Ruto’s allies, on the other hand, argue that anti-government protests have been anything but peaceful because protestors have been engaging in the destruction of property and business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.