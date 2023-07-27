Thursday, July 27, 2023 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has transferred fifty-four officers attached to Mlolongo and Kitengela Police stations.

The announcement came in the aftermath of anti-government protests organized by Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

During the protests, police in Mlolongo shot dead at least six people, while in Kitengela, three people were killed.

The demonstrators also caused damage to infrastructure and engaged in violent activities.

Among the DCI officers who received their transfer notices were senior sergeants and thirteen corporals some of who intervened when anti-riot squads were overpowered by protesters vandalising the Nairobi Expressway.

“The officers are expected to report to the new workstations on or before Tuesday, August 1, 2023, where they will receive orders from their seniors,” the memo read in parts.

Senior sergeants’ responsibilities vary depending on the specific department and jurisdiction, but they typically include supervising and guiding subordinate staff in the performance of their duties.

This includes assigning officers to beats, tracking their reports, and reporting inefficiencies.

They may also discipline officers for poor behaviour exhibited at work.

At the same time, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director General Amin Mohammed transferred 36 officers in the rank of police constables, and who were at the forefront of quelling the protests.

The officers who were transferred from Mlolongo were posted to Turkana, Wajir and other parts of remote counties in the North Eastern part of the country.

Similarly, the officers who were serving in those remote locations were redeployed to Mlolongo and Kitengela under the same ranks and degree of responsibility.

The officers who were moved to Mlolongo and Kitengela came from Nanyuki, Wajir, Belgut, Turkana and Kitutu Central.

The anti-government protests organized by Azimio from July 19 to 21, 2023, resulted in the deaths of at least 27 people while scores sustained serious injuries.

