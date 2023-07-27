Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Controversial Kamba gospel singer Justina Syokau has taken to social media to lament after her ex-husband absconded parental duties.

Syokau revealed that she was married to Kalonzo Musyoka’s brother Johnstone Vundi.

They were blessed with a son whom Vundi has refused to take care of.

She further revealed that Vundi is a senior prison officer but despite being financially stable, he doesn’t take care of his son.

Syokau claims that her ex-husband has been sending her death threats and using his position as a senior prison officer to frustrate her.

She has tried to go to court to pursue justice but her efforts have proved futile.

She also accused Vundi of destroying her life and alleged that he has been paying musicians and radio presenters to taint her image.

Vundi married Syokau in 2012 and divorced her a year later.

She cited infidelity among others as the reason why her marriage crumbled.

Watch an emotional video of Syokau expressing her woes after her ex-husband absconded parental duties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.