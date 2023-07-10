Monday, July 10, 2023 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has castigated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his supporters for using violence during the anti-government protests.

Speaking on Sunday at Missioners of Hope Christ Ministries in Utawala, Embakasi East Constituency, Kalonzo said violence will not solve the opposition’s grievances.

“Tell our people, if you believe in the change you are looking for, don’t believe in violence.

“Gaucho himself is injured. You cannot achieve anything through violence,” Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President‘s sentiments came days after ODM leader Raila Odinga was quoted praising youth who engaged the police in a violent running battle.

After the Saba Saba demonstrations, the former prime minister appeared to commend the youths for tackling police deployed to quell riots.

“Today, youths have impressed me a lot. They have done an excellent job because when police were lobbing tear gas canisters at you, you were throwing them back.

“When they blocked the way, youths still managed to find another route,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST