Monday, July 17, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has advised Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to take a break from politics.

Speaking while officially opening the Nakuru ASK show on Friday, July 14, Gachagua slammed the opposition leaders over the recent demonstrations that have seen some Kenyans lose their lives and properties destroyed.

He affirmed that the Government would no longer allow Odinga to hold countrywide demos.

“At 80 years of age, what solution can Raila Odinga offer to the people of Kenya who have rejected him in five elections?

Take a break, call yourself for a small meeting, and try to analyze why Kenyans have rejected you a record five times,” Gachagua said.

“As a government, we have said enough is enough, Raila Odinga will not be allowed to cause violence and destroy property,” he added.

At the same time, Gachagua issued a stern warning to those leading the demonstrations, saying the government will deal with them and ensure there is no more damage to the economy and prevent harm to Kenyans.

This comes even as Azimio is anticipating holding demos for three straight days this week, starting on Wednesday due to public demand.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.