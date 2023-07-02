Sunday July 2, 2023 – Ivanna, the French lady claiming to be pregnant for Davido has berated US-based Anita Brown for attacking Chioma in her Twitter rants.

Anita who is also claiming to be pregnant for the award-winning singer, went on a Twitter rant today where she attacked Davido’s personal life.

In her rant she dragged Chioma and said some awful things about her.

In a video shared online, Ivana pointed out that she knows Anita is hurt but that it is wrong for her to attack Chioma who did nothing to her.

She stated that Anita’s action were mean towards Chioma and that she needs to stop.

Watch a video of Ivana speaking below