Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has mocked Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for calling off his mass protests scheduled for Wednesday at the last minute.

Addressing Kenyans in Diaspora while in Italy, Gachagua said the government had already contained the protests in the country.

He added that it is wrong for the opposition to claim that they have postponed the protests in the country yet in the first place there was no such thing.

According to Gachagua, the move to call off protests was ODM leader Raila Odinga’s strategy to please his supporters.

“I am told they have postponed, there is no postponement, you cannot postpone something that was not happening.

“He (Raila) is just trying to please his supporters,” he said.

“Raila has never done any peaceful demonstrations.

“We decided that no demonstration will happen going forward.”

The DP added that the government had allowed the protests to happen but they had turned out to be violent and destructive in nature hence the move to ban them.

Gachagua said even though the constitution allows for the demos to happen, there is no way as a government they will allow properties to be destroyed.

“We had allowed these demonstrations to continue because the Constitution allows and also says that it must be peaceful and demonstrators unarmed…what we saw was chaos and the country was almost burning,” he explained.

Azimio on Monday announced the suspension of protests to allow for the mourning of those killed during the protest.

The coalition invited Kenyans to join their leaders in showing solidarity during the exercise.

