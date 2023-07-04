Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – Blogger Dennis Itumbi has made necessary changes to his Twitter bio hours after the High Court quashed the appointments of 50 CASs.

Itumbi was among the 50 CASs appointed by President Ruto who were rendered jobless by the High Court ruling. He was appointed to the Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy.

Immediately after he was appointed CAS, Itumbi’s Twitter read ” Chief Administrative Nominee”.

But after the High Court ruling, Itumbi went back to his State House job where he serves as Ruto’s errand boy.

He changed his Twitter bio to ‘Come Here, Go There… The Home of Dreams… Home of Ideas… Connecting Dreams to Opportunity’.

The “Come here, Go There” phrase is not new.

It first emerged from Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who said the blogger had powerful jobs dubbed “Come Here, Go There”.

Gachagua was defending Ruto from accusations that he had left Itumbi Jobless in appointing government officials.

In a rejoinder, Gachagua said Itumbi is a close ally of the President and has a powerful job in government.

“Many of you wonder what is the work of Itumbi. His office is known as come here, go there. He is a close friend of our President,” he said.

“Itumbi has no office, but he is in charge of everything. He arranges everything, he is the president’s handler.”

