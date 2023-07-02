Sunday July 2, 2023 – Anita Brown has questioned superstar, Davido’s motive for getting married to Chioma who he had a son with.

The American lady who has gone off on a rant against the superstar, claimed that Davido wouldn’t have married Chioma if their son, Ifeanyi, didn’t die.

She also alleged that the singer described Chioma as a “maniac” to her.

Anita reiterated that she doesn’t want to marry the singer or have a man who would “bring diseases home” in the name of marriage.

