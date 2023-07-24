Monday, July 24, 2023 – A woman, Britni Church has revealed she wasn’t allowed to date until she was 16 in her “strict Christian household” but ended up getting pregnant at 15.

According to her she got married and gave birth shortly after her 16th birthday.

Now aged 34, she’s the mom of 12 kids.

In a TikTok video Church describes how her unusual situation came to be, claiming that her ex, who was 17 at the time, showed interest in her one fateful day in 2002 and the rest was history.

The mom, from Arkansas City, Kansas, reports that she tried to leave her now ex-husband several times in their six-year marriage, which she alleges was filled with drug use and “abuse.”

She continued to have more children with her second husband in the hopes of birthing a little girl.

At the time, she was hell-bent on making their partnership work, fearing the reality of being a single mom of three kids at just 18 years old.

“I wanted our kids to have a ‘normal’ life,” she admitted in one video. But after welcoming their fifth child, Church called it quits for good in 2010.

After the divorce, she got pregnant with her sixth child before meeting her now-husband, Chris, a sub-contractor, in 2014.

The couple had six children together, including a set of triplet boys, and by the time she was 32, she was a mom of 12.

“We were married and had our first child within the first year of meeting each other,” she recalled in one clip.

But she assured viewers she is “100% sure that we’re done” having kids.

When asked by her fans on tiktok why she didn’t use birth control pills she explained that she was worried that her ex-husband would be suspicious if she received hormonal birth control.

“It wasn’t something that I could talk about,” she admitted.