Wednesday July 5, 2023 – Differently abled Zimbabwean motivational speaker, Sinikiwe Kademaunga, and her husband, Reuben, have welcomed their first child.
28-year-old Sinikiwe gave birth to a baby boy a few days ago.
Sinikiwe, who was born without hands, knees and feet, got married to Reuben on October 31, 2022.
Watch the video below
