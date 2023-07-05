Wednesday July 5, 2023 – Differently abled Zimbabwean motivational speaker, Sinikiwe Kademaunga, and her husband, Reuben, have welcomed their first child.

28-year-old Sinikiwe gave birth to a baby boy a few days ago.

Sinikiwe, who was born without hands, knees and feet, got married to Reuben on October 31, 2022.

