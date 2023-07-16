Saturday, July 15, 2023 – A woman believed to be directly tied to the overdose death of Actor Robert De Niro’s grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, has been arrested by the police.

The 19-year-old was found dead inside an apartment on July 2. He had appeared in the 2018 film, “A Star is Born”, playing the son of Bradley Cooper’s best friend, George “Noodles” Stone, played by Dave Chappelle.

Leandro also appeared in “Cabaret Maxime” in 2018.

Leandro’s death is being investigated as an overdose. The teen was house-sitting, and both drugs and drug paraphernalia were found near his body.

The 20-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday, July 13, in New York City by a joint NYPD and federal task force. They believe she sold drugs to Leandro before his death, which his mother blamed on fentanyl OD.

TMZ reported that the suspect is being processed, but it is unclear what charges she will be facing.