Monday, July 31, 2023 – A lady is being praised online for her response to a mother who tried to take away her dream seat in first class just so she could sit closer to her child.

Sabra, a pharmacist in Seattle, US and influencer who posts on TikTok as @lifewithdrsabra, posted a short clip from a recent Air France flight from the Pacific Northwest to Paris, detailing the situation and how she dealt with it.

The 6-second video, captioned “POV: Flight agent asks me if I want to give up my 1A seat so a child sits with their family,” shows her lounging on her first class seat, while a popular TikTok audio drop — “Girl, f – – k them kids and f – – k you too” — plays in the background.

“That’s a no from me dawg,” Sabra wrote in the caption with a laughing emoji, asking her followers: “Would you have given up your seat?”

The clip has been viewed over 9 million times, with many people — parents included agreeing she shouldn’t have been expected to move.

“Why isn’t their first instinct is to just switch the child with one of her parents so they could be with a guardian… lmao,” one TikToker asked.

“Nope, cause, as a mom, it’s a parents responsibility to plan ahead,” added another. “Just traveled to Europe for 1.5 months with my toddler and no one had to move.”

Some commenters suggested people do it to wrangle their way into a free seat upgrade.

“I wonder if some families actually on purpose buy the cheapest tickets, to plan to ask someone for their seat.

‘I got kids, pls move,’” said another.

