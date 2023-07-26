Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – Rapper Wiz Khalifa’s Los Angeles home was almost burgled but for the timely intervention of his security team.

Wiz Khalifa is currently on tour with Snoop Dogg and oddly, the burglers didn’t expect the security guards who sent them running during the attempted Sunday evening heist.

TMZ reported that three guys tried to get onto the property through a side gate around 6:38 PM, just as Wiz was in Michigan burning through live renditions of his classic songs for the High School Reunion Tour.

However, Wiz’s security at the house sprung into action, running out to the gate where the 3 stooges spotted them and immediately turned to flee.

LAPD responded to the alarm, but the suspects had bolted by the time officers arrived. They filed an attempted burglary report, and opened the investigation.

Wiz is said to have increased security at his home as burglers broke into his house in 2018.