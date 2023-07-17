Monday, July 17, 2023 – Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has urged President William Ruto to remain firm amid countrywide protests by the Azimio faction, led by Raila Odinga, over the high cost of living.

In a statement, Nyoro said Raila is using his old trick which he has used over the years to cause unrest in the country and pile pressure on the government to call him for negotiations as he seeks a power-sharing deal.

The MP said no amount of pressure will make the Kenya Kwanza government hold talks on coalition government and Raila should forget ascending to power through the back door.

“I want to speak forthright and candidly today whatever thing that you are unleashing whatever strategy that you have will fail,” added Nyoro.

In addition, he said the signature collection exercise which the opposition has embarked on to oust the Ruto government is in futility, adding that the government was elected legally.

He claimed that dynastic families are looking down on Ruto because they feel he should not be holding the position.

“And these people having colonial handovers, the people of dynastic families who come thinking that we are here to keep them company, they should respect the common person,” he said.

“Nothing gives you the right to think that Kenyans are your property and you should also recognize that they went to the poll and elected the current government.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST