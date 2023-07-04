Tuesday, 04 July 2023 – Controversial singer Willy Paul has announced that he is single after breaking up with his on-and-off girlfriend Miss P.

He took to his social media pages and gave his female fans a chance to shoot their shot now that his relationship with Miss P is over.

“Ladies, Since Miss P And Myself, Are No longer Together, I Highly Encourage You To Shoot Your Shot Now. The List Is Long. Remember, Time Waits For No Lady,” he wrote.

The breakup comes two months after Willy Paul went public with his relationship with Miss P.

In August 2021, Miss P accused Willy Paul of raping her, exposing him to serious backlash from feminists and the online community.

“He forced me to have sex with him, not once not twice. I had to tell my mum because I had to get medical attention. I had to seek help and my mum helped me Alhamdulillah, otherwise at this very moment ningekua nimesha jifungua or I would be nine months pregnant,” Miss P stated.

Then in 2023, Miss P took back her words revealing she had lied about Pozee forcing himself on her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.