Tuesday, 18 July 2023 – Seasoned media personality, Willis Raburu, has landed a lucrative job in the Nairobi County Government, weeks after he left Royal Media Services.
According to well-placed sources, the Former Citizen TV presenter has secured a job in Sakaja’s office as a Communication Director.
He will be responsible for managing press relations and developing contacts with media members and influencers.
Raburu will also take charge of leading a team of skilled professionals in the fields of communication, marketing, and design.
He left Citizen TV a few weeks ago after 13 years of service.
Raburu’s journey at Royal Media Services (RMS) started in 2010, where he transited from an intern to a News reporter, and later a host of TruthMeter weekly show.
His influence escalated to the field of entertainment where he hosted 10 over 10 show, which airs every Friday.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>