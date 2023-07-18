Tuesday, 18 July 2023 – Seasoned media personality, Willis Raburu, has landed a lucrative job in the Nairobi County Government, weeks after he left Royal Media Services.

According to well-placed sources, the Former Citizen TV presenter has secured a job in Sakaja’s office as a Communication Director.

He will be responsible for managing press relations and developing contacts with media members and influencers.

Raburu will also take charge of leading a team of skilled professionals in the fields of communication, marketing, and design.

He left Citizen TV a few weeks ago after 13 years of service.

Raburu’s journey at Royal Media Services (RMS) started in 2010, where he transited from an intern to a News reporter, and later a host of TruthMeter weekly show. 


His influence escalated to the field of entertainment where he hosted 10 over 10 show, which airs every Friday.

