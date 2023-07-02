Sunday, July 2, 2023 – Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has claimed that President William Ruto is the easiest Head of State to impeach.

Speaking in Kitale on Saturday, Amisi, who was elected on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, said that Ruto can be removed from office easily because he won the presidency by luck.

“If there is the easiest president to remove from office, it is William Ruto because he luckily won the election. When you walk around asking who voted for him, nobody can tell you. Those who voted for him are complaining about the cost of living,” he said.

Amisi was in the company of DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa who also slammed President Ruto, saying he has betrayed Kenyans. ‘

The former Defence CS faulted the Kenya Kwanza regime over the current high cost of living, noting that the Azimio coalition would continue to hold the government accountable for the country’s worrying inflation rate.

“We are the ones fighting for the downtrodden because the other guys from Kenya Kwanza who promised to make your lives better have made them worse,” Wamalwa said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.