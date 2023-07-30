Sunday, July 30, 2023 – There is light at the end of the tunnel after President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga met one-on-one for the first time in secret and agreed on how to resolve the political impasse that has culminated in the ongoing anti-government protests.

In a statement that was sent to newsrooms yesterday, Raila stated that they have agreed to set up a ten-member team made up of different categories of persons.

“We have, therefore, agreed with Kenya Kwanza to establish a committee of ten, composed of five members each from Azimio La Umoja and Kenya Kwanza.

“They include four members from outside Parliament, two from each side.

“The Leaders of Majority and Minority from the National Assembly, four additional Members of Parliament, two from each side,” the statement read in parts.

The two reached the agreement after an intervention by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo who had several meetings with both teams.

According to Azimio, the information was released after consultation with the leadership of Kenya Kwanza on the state of the nation.

Raila assured that further details on the initiative shall be communicated in due course.

The coalition reiterated that they are desirous of a democratic and peaceful resolution of issues that beset the country, including the cost of living and electoral justice.

On Tuesday, Ruto extended an olive branch to Raila for one-on-one talks.

In a statement on his official social media pages, Ruto indicated that he was ready to engage with the opposition leader whenever the ODM party boss was ready for talks.

“My friend Raila Odinga, I am off to Tanzania for a human capital meeting to harmonise the expansion of employment opportunities in our continent.

“I will be back tomorrow evening, and as you have always known, am available to meet one on one with you anytime at your convenience,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST