Saturday, July 22, 2023 – Digital strategist and Jubilee Party member, Pauline Njoroge, has been arrested.

Detectives tracked her using her social media accounts.

Two hours before she was arrested, she had shared a photo enjoying a vacation in Watamu, Kilifi County.

Detectives used the post to track her.

According to a source familiar with the arrest, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers are questioning her.

The vocal blogger is a fierce critic of the Kenya Kwanza government.

She was one of the new officials appointed to the Jubilee Party National Executive Council (NEC) board in May after former officials were expelled in the fight for the soul of the party between two factions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.